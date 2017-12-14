The latest market research report by Technavio on the global robotics market in the textile industrypredicts an impressive CAGR of around 22% during the period 2017-2021.

The report segments the global robotics market in the textile industry by application (logistics and transportation, material handling, and sewing) and by geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global robotics market in the textile industry, according to Technavio industrial automation researchers:

Rise in adoption of robots in China: a major market driver

In 2016, the logistics and transportation applications segment dominated the market by occupying over 49% share

APAC dominated the global robotics market in the textile industry with over 64% share in 2016

ABB, Dematic Egemin, Neuenhauser Maschinenbau, Sewbo, SoftWear Automation, and Universal Robots are the leading players in the market

Rise in adoption of robots in China is one of the major factors driving the global robotics market in the textile industry. The government of China has created a favorable environment for robotics with policies, such as investment credits to endorse the sales of indigenous industrial robots and co-bots, leading to rapid growth of local vendors. As per the Made in China 2025 policy, the Chinese government designated robotics including co-bots and other automated machines as one of the 10 priority sectors for investment and growth, with emphasis on regional manufacturing.

According to Raghav Bharadwaj Shivaswamy, a lead analyst at Technavio for research on robotics, "China has adopted industrial robots and co-bots for multiple applications on a large scale to address issues of growing labor costs and inflation. It is expected that China will have the highest number of working robots in its manufacturing sector over the forecast period."

APAC: largest robotics market in the textile industry

Technavio researchers anticipate high growth for the global robotics market in the textile industry in APAC. Countries such as Japan, China, and India are predominantly the major markets for the robotics market in the textile industry in APAC. The region serves as an important base for operations of leading robot manufacturers including ABB and KUKA. APAC serves as a base for clusters of system integrators. The region has been instrumental in providing system solutions using robots made in Europe and Japan. Favorable government legislations and investments have boosted the development of infrastructure and related industries such as robots and sensors. This has propelled the growth of the manufacturing industry in APAC.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global robotics market in the textile industry is characterized by the presence of several established international industrial robot and AGV vendors such as ABB, Dematic Egemin, Neuenhauser Maschinenbau, Sewbo, SoftWear Automation, and Universal Robots. They generate revenue through both direct to end-users and indirect sales through value-added resellers, distributors, system integrators, and developers. The competition between vendors has been intense in terms of product features, price, customized solutions, and services offered. The forecast period will see established vendors focusing on geographical expansion, increasing production capacities, and launching new products to cater to industrial robot manufacturers.

