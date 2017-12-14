

SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - Adobe Systems Inc. (ADBE) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $629.91 million, or $1.26 per share. This was higher than $452.55 million, or $0.90 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.16 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 24.8% to $2.01 billion. This was up from $1.61 billion last year.



Adobe Systems Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $629.91 Mln. vs. $452.55 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 39.2% -EPS (Q4): $1.26 vs. $0.90 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 40.0% -Analysts Estimate: $1.16 -Revenue (Q4): $2.01 Bln vs. $1.61 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 24.8%



