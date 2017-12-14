

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jabil Circuit Inc (JBL) revealed earnings for its first quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $144.54 million, or $0.80 per share. This was higher than $129.64 million, or $0.69 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.79 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 9.6% to $5.59 billion. This was up from $5.10 billion last year.



Jabil Circuit Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $144.54 Mln. vs. $129.64 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 11.5% -EPS (Q1): $0.80 vs. $0.69 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 15.9% -Analysts Estimate: $0.79 -Revenue (Q1): $5.59 Bln vs. $5.10 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 9.6%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.50 to $0.74 Next quarter revenue guidance: $4.75 - $5.05 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX