Global Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) Market 2017-2021: Key Vendors are BP, China Petrochemical, Eastman, Mitsubishi Chemical & Reliance Industries

The "Global Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global purified terephthalic acid (PTA) market to grow at a CAGR of 7.51% during the period 2017-2021.



Global Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



One trend in the market is PET bottle packaging for alcoholic beverages. Many vendors are exploring new ways for the packaging of alcoholic beverages. Many alcoholic beverage vendors are considering PET bottles for the packaging of alcoholic beverages such as beer and wine as PET can maintain the appearance and stability of an alcoholic beverage and is lighter than glass. Incorporating PET bottles will lead to enhanced supply chain management, lower production cost, more margin, and higher sustainability.



According to the report, one driver in the market is increase in demand from polyester fibers. PTA is largely used to produce polyester fibers. It acts as a feedstock along with mono-ethylene glycol and other chemicals for producing synthetic polymers. It is largely preferred due to its abundant availability, the simple chemical process of polyester synthesis, superior mechanical properties, enhanced chemical properties, recyclability, and a wide range of intermediates to be produced from polyester fibers. Polyester fibers are largely used to manufacture apparels such as top-weight and bottom-weight fabrics; household and institutional textiles such as sheets and pillowcases, towels, curtains, draperies, upholstery, and bed ticking; carpets and rugs; and industrial and consumer textiles. Industrial and consumer textiles have the highest consumption of polyester fiber, followed by apparel and household and institutional textiles.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is volatility of crude oil price. In recent years, the increasing costs of commodities have led to a lot of financial pressure on numerous commodity producers. After the global crisis, the cost of crude oil has been fluctuating, which is affecting the cost of raw materials derived from crude oil for manufacturing other products. Packaged consumer goods prices saw double-digit growth in the past few years. The major economies are yet to recover from the global crisis; some are still facing the same situation, and some have recovered from the crisis. A large portion of the global economy is on the path to recovery, yet the prices of raw materials are yet to stabilize. Many vendors do not have the adaptability to respond to market volatility rapidly.



Key vendors

BP

China Petrochemical

Eastman

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings

Reliance Industries

Other prominent vendors

Alpek

CEPSA

DowDuPont

Far Eastern Group

Formosa Petrochemical

Hanwha Group

Hengli Petrochemicals

JBF Industries

LOTTE CHEMICAL

Oriental Petrochemical ( Taiwan )

) Indorama Ventures Public Company

Indian Oil

SABIC

TAEKWANG INDUSTRIAL

TONGKUN GROUP

Zhejiang Hengyi Group

