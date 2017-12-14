TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/14/17 -- The quarterly rebalancing of the CSE Composite Index will result in the following changes, effective after the close on Friday, December 15, 2017.

ADDITIONS ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- SYMBOL ISSUER SECTOR ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BIGG BIG Blockchain Intelligence Technology Group Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- RQB Ravenquest BioMed Inc. Life Sciences ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BBT Benchmark Botanics Inc. Life Sciences ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- XBLK eXeBlock Technology Corporation Technology ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BOLT Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp. Mining ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CODE 360 Blockchain Inc. Diversified Industries ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- QBOT Quantum Cobalt Corp. Mining ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- EHC Eviana Health Corporation Life Sciences ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- MONT Miramont Resources Corp Mining ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BLOX Blox Labs Inc. Technology ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- LION Global Li-Ion Graphite Corp. Mining ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- GCIT Glorious Creation Limited Technology ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- EOM Eco Oro Minerals COrp Mining ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- QCA Quinsam Capital Corporation Diversified Industries ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- AMC Aida Minerals Corp Mining ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- XRO Exro Technologies Inc. Technology ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BOT Stompy Bot Corporation Technology ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- IME Imagin Medical Inc. Technology ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- IBAT International Battery Metals Mining Ltd. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- RGT Global Remote Technologies Ltd. Technology ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- AOC Advantagewon Oil Corp. Oil and Gas ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- APP Global Cannabis Applications Technology Corp. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- WST Westridge Resources Inc. Mining ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CPTR Captor Capital Corp. Diversified Industries ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- HC High Hampton Holdings Corp. Life Sciences ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- AKE Atlas Cloud Enterprises Inc. Technology ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- JUJU.A International Cannabrands Inc. Life Sciences ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CAI Cautivo Mining Inc. Mining ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- JGW JG Wealth Inc Diversified Industries ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- AXC Alexandra Capital Corp. Mining ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- AREV AREV Nutrition Sciences Inc. Diversified Industries ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- LAN Declan Resources Inc. Mining ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BIS Blackice Enterprise Risk Technology Management Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- EX Explorex Resources Inc. Mining ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- EVG Evolving Gold Corp. Mining ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- DELETIONS ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- SYMBOL NAME SECTOR ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- UMB Umbral Energy Corp. Mining ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- NSM Northern Sphere Mining Corp. Mining ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- PRI PrimeWest Mortgage Investment Diversified Industries Corp. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- TAK Taku Gold Corp. Mining ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- TPS Torino Power Solutions Inc. Technology ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ASE Asante Gold Corp. Mining ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- RZK Robix Enviromental Technologies CleanTech Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- SHP Shoal Point Energy Ltd. Oil and Gas ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- DEP Deploy Technologies Inc. Technology ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CK Cascadia Consumer Electronics Technology Corp. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

For more information about the CSE Composite Index, including the full list of securities and the index methodology, visit the CSE website.

