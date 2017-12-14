

ISSAQUAH (dpa-AFX) - Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) reported earnings for its first quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $640 million, or $1.45 per share. This was up from $545 million, or $1.24 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 13.2% to $31.81 billion. This was up from $28.10 billion last year.



Costco Wholesale Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $640 Mln. vs. $545 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 17.4% -EPS (Q1): $1.45 vs. $1.24 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 16.9% -Revenue (Q1): $31.81 Bln vs. $28.10 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 13.2%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX