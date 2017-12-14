Global Thermal Insulation Coating Market 2017-2021 - Volatile Raw Material Prices Hindering Growth

DUBLIN, December 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Thermal Insulation Coating Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global thermal insulation coating market to grow at a CAGR of 7.16% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Thermal Insulation Coating Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the retail selling price as the average selling price of the product.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Growing demand from manufacturing industries. The manufacturing industry is the largest end-user of thermal insulation coating due to the increasing need for ensuring energy efficiency and heat insulation for manufacturing tanks, pipes, vessels, and reactors.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Increase in R&D activities. The ongoing R&D activities and investments in nanotechnology-based thermal insulation coatings will boost the global thermal insulation coating market during the forecast period. These coatings offer superior strength and thermal resistance. The high-performance thermal insulation coating with nano-sized internal architecture is expected to witness increased use in a variety of industrial applications to inhibit the transfer of heat. Innovations, technological breakthroughs, and studies are carried out for expanding the application of thermal insulation coatings and driving their demand
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Volatile raw material prices. A majority of the raw materials used in the thermal insulation coating are supplied by oil and gas companies. Main raw materials for the producing thermal insulation coating are the downstream products of crude oil. Additives, binders, resins, and pigments are some of the common raw materials used to produce thermal insulation coating. Fluctuations in crude oil prices negatively affect the price of raw materials, thereby influencing the cost of thermal insulation coating.
Key vendors
- Akzo Nobel
- Jotun
- PPG Industries
- The Dow Chemical Company
- The Sherwin-Williams Company
Other prominent vendors
- Cabot
- Carboline
- Grand Polycoats
- KANSAI PAINT
- The Bayou Companies
- Mascoat
- Nippon Paint
- Sharpshell Industrial Solutions
- Superior Products International
- Synavax
- Tenaris
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market Landscape
Part 06: Market Sizing
Part 07: Five Forces Analysis
Part 08: Market Segmentation By Application
Part 09: Market Segmentation By Product
Part 10: Regional Landscape
Part 11: Decision Framework
Part 12: Drivers And Challenges
Part 13: Market Trends
Part 14: Vendor Landscape
Part 15: Vendor Analysis
Part 16: Appendix
