Global Thermal Insulation Coating Market 2017-2021 - Volatile Raw Material Prices Hindering Growth

DUBLIN, December 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Thermal Insulation Coating Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global thermal insulation coating market to grow at a CAGR of 7.16% during the period 2017-2021.



Global Thermal Insulation Coating Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the retail selling price as the average selling price of the product.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Growing demand from manufacturing industries. The manufacturing industry is the largest end-user of thermal insulation coating due to the increasing need for ensuring energy efficiency and heat insulation for manufacturing tanks, pipes, vessels, and reactors.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Increase in R&D activities. The ongoing R&D activities and investments in nanotechnology-based thermal insulation coatings will boost the global thermal insulation coating market during the forecast period. These coatings offer superior strength and thermal resistance. The high-performance thermal insulation coating with nano-sized internal architecture is expected to witness increased use in a variety of industrial applications to inhibit the transfer of heat. Innovations, technological breakthroughs, and studies are carried out for expanding the application of thermal insulation coatings and driving their demand



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Volatile raw material prices. A majority of the raw materials used in the thermal insulation coating are supplied by oil and gas companies. Main raw materials for the producing thermal insulation coating are the downstream products of crude oil. Additives, binders, resins, and pigments are some of the common raw materials used to produce thermal insulation coating. Fluctuations in crude oil prices negatively affect the price of raw materials, thereby influencing the cost of thermal insulation coating.



Key vendors

Akzo Nobel

Jotun

PPG Industries

The Dow Chemical Company

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Other prominent vendors

Cabot

Carboline

Grand Polycoats

KANSAI PAINT

PAINT The Bayou Companies

Mascoat

Nippon Paint

Sharpshell Industrial Solutions

Superior Products International

Synavax

Tenaris

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Sizing



Part 07: Five Forces Analysis



Part 08: Market Segmentation By Application



Part 09: Market Segmentation By Product



Part 10: Regional Landscape



Part 11: Decision Framework



Part 12: Drivers And Challenges



Part 13: Market Trends



Part 14: Vendor Landscape



Part 15: Vendor Analysis



Part 16: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ntgtnj/global_thermal?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716