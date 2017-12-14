TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/14/17 -- Millennial Esports Corp. (TSX VENTURE: GAME) today provided an update on the company's purchase of a controlling interest in Eden Games.

Update on timing of Eden Games share purchase

Millennial Esports Corp. previously announced in August 2017 that it has entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire an approximate 82.5 percent majority interest of Eden Games, a French-based publisher of racing video games. The closing date for the acquisition has been extended from December 15, 2017 to January 9, 2018.

Concurrently, Millennial Esports Corp. also has postponed to January 9, 2018 the second instalment of the O'Gaming investment initially announced on July 25, 2017.

Millennial Esports Corp.:

Millennial Esports provides turnkey global solutions that cover gaming technology and studios, event management, research and analytics, content production, and broadcasting.

-- MillennialEsports.gg is the premier operator of tournaments and building communities by and for gamers. -- IDEAS+CARS, based out of Motorsport Valley, UK, provides industry leading knowledge and intellectual property in the burgeoning and increasingly lucrative Esports racing genre. -- Eden Games will soon become part of Millennial Esports' offering in motor sports and racing. -- O'Gaming TV, based in Paris and a part of Alt Tab Productions, is an Esports video content production and events company, and a major player in live French-language esports streaming. -- thE Arena at Neonopolis is Las Vegas's first permanent Esports venue. The 15,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility accommodates more than 1000 people in comfort and provides technical services including facilities, expertise, and manpower for clients such as EA, Amazon, and Microsoft. -- Stream Hatchet, operating out of Barcelona, Spain, offers complete Esports data analytics solutions. The company focuses on providing actionable intelligence in a format that is easy to understand at a glance.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The words "expect," "intend" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These statements may relate to business strategy, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives of management, as well as information concerning expected actions of third parties. All forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and should not be construed in any manner as a guarantee that such results will in fact occur or will occur on the timetable contemplated hereby. The transactions between (i) Millennial Esports and Eden Games and (ii) Millennial Esports and Ogaming, are both subject to the satisfaction of certain closing conditions, including receipt of any necessary regulatory approvals. There can be no assurance that any transaction between (i) Millennial Esports and Eden Games and (ii) Millennial Esports and Ogaming, will occur or will occur on the timetable contemplated hereby. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and Millennial Esports undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

In addition to risks and uncertainties associated with ordinary business operations, the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including completion of the announced transactions; the accuracy of all projections; and other factors and uncertainties disclosed from time-to-time in Millennial Esports filings on SEDAR.com, which could cause actual future performance to differ from current expectations.

Contacts:

Media Contacts:

Gavin Davidson

Millennial Esports

705.446.6630

gavin.davidson@millennialesports.com



Sharie Johnson

PR Insiders

702-604-3091

sharie@prinsidersfirm.com



Investor Contact:

Alex Igelman

CEO and Director

Millennial Esports

(647) 346-1888

alex.igelman@millennialesports.com



Manish Grigo

Millennial Esports

416.569.3292

manish.grigo@millennialesports.com



