Global Medical Transcription Services Procurement Markets 2017 - Top Suppliers are Nuance Communications, MModal, iMedX, Acusis & nThrive

DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Medical Transcription Services - Procurement Market Intelligence Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
Global Medical Transcription Services Market, provides up-to-date information about market shifts and potential risks, as well as in-depth knowledge of products and services, which can help in planning and in executing category management activities. It focuses on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and on providing insights that can lead to optimization of category spend.
Maintaining health records in a report format is a tedious process, and the need for in-house operations to maintain these reports is leading to decreasing in productivity of doctors and physicians. This has influenced hospitals and healthcare management systems across these countries to opt for medical transcription services to maintain health records of an increasing patient base, leading to the growth of the overall medical transcription services market.
One of the procurement best practices for buyers in the global medical transcription services market is to engage with service providers that help to boost the data security for healthcare providers related to medical transcription.
According to the report, one of the key growth drivers for the global medical transcription services market is the need to maintain electronic records due to the rise in patient base. This is leading the healthcare industry to opt for medical transcription services to maintain timely and accurate health records of a substantial patient base.
Further, the report states that one of the key procurement challenges faced by buyers is the lack of transparency regarding the end transcriber for a report. Buyers do not have information about the personnel that is performing the task; this is because minimal data is shared with the buyer about the personnel translating their reports.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 1: CATEGORY AT A GLANCE
- TAKEAWAY 01 Market Overview
- TAKEAWAY 02 Demand and Supply Snapshot
- TAKEAWAY 03 Key Market Dynamics
- TAKEAWAY 04 Supply Market Highlights
- TAKEAWAY 05 Pricing Insights
- TAKEAWAY 06 Procurement Insights
PART 2: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- Category Definition
- Research Methodology
PART 3: MARKET INSIGHTS
- Category Spend Analysis
- Category Maturity by Regions
- Demand-Supply Shifts
- Regional Demand-Supply Snapshot
- Global Molasses Production Hubs
- Market Developments
- Regional Impact of Trends
- Key Category Growth Drivers and Corresponding Regional Impacts
- Major Category Growth Constraints and Corresponding Regional Impacts
- Key Current Technological Innovations
- Major Regulatory Frameworks
- Strategic Sustainability Practices
- Porter's Five Forces
- PESTLE Analysis
PART 4: SUPPLY MARKET INSIGHTS
- Supplier Operational Capability Matrix
- Other Prominent Suppliers by Region: Operational Capability Matrix
- Supplier Functional Capability Matrix
- Other Prominent Suppliers by Region: Functional Capability Matrix
- Key Clients/Partners
- Supplier Cost Breakup
- Supplier Positioning Matrix
PART 5: PRICING INSIGHTS
- Pricing Models Snapshot
- Pricing Models - Pros and Cons
- Indicative Pricing
PART 6: PROCUREMENT INSIGHTS
- Major Category Requirements
- Major Procurement Pain Points
- Category Sourcing Evolution Matrix
- Procurement Best Practices
- Cost-saving Opportunities
- Supplier Selection Criteria
- Category Negotiation Strategies
- SLA Terms
- Supplier Evaluation Criteria
- Category Risk Analysis
PART 7: TOP FIVE SUPPLIERS
- Nuance Communications
- MModal
- iMedX
- Acusis
- nThrive
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2mflwq/global_medical?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716