Global Medical Transcription Services Procurement Markets 2017 - Top Suppliers are Nuance Communications, MModal, iMedX, Acusis & nThrive

The "Global Medical Transcription Services - Procurement Market Intelligence Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Global Medical Transcription Services Market, provides up-to-date information about market shifts and potential risks, as well as in-depth knowledge of products and services, which can help in planning and in executing category management activities. It focuses on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and on providing insights that can lead to optimization of category spend.

Maintaining health records in a report format is a tedious process, and the need for in-house operations to maintain these reports is leading to decreasing in productivity of doctors and physicians. This has influenced hospitals and healthcare management systems across these countries to opt for medical transcription services to maintain health records of an increasing patient base, leading to the growth of the overall medical transcription services market.

One of the procurement best practices for buyers in the global medical transcription services market is to engage with service providers that help to boost the data security for healthcare providers related to medical transcription.

According to the report, one of the key growth drivers for the global medical transcription services market is the need to maintain electronic records due to the rise in patient base. This is leading the healthcare industry to opt for medical transcription services to maintain timely and accurate health records of a substantial patient base.

Further, the report states that one of the key procurement challenges faced by buyers is the lack of transparency regarding the end transcriber for a report. Buyers do not have information about the personnel that is performing the task; this is because minimal data is shared with the buyer about the personnel translating their reports.

Regional Demand-Supply Snapshot

