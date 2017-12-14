Global Chitosan Market 2016-2021: Market to grow at a CAGR of 18.10% during the period 2017-2021

DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Chitosan Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global chitosan market to grow at a CAGR of 18.10% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Chitosan Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the retail selling price is considered as the average selling price of the product.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Potential uses of chitosan nanoparticles. The use of environmentally acceptable and sustainable biomaterials is gaining importance for scientific and industrial research. Biopolymers are replacing petroleum-derived polymers. Chitosan nanoparticles can be formed by incorporating tripolyphosphate (TPP) into chitosan solution. Chitosan nanoparticles, due to their versatile properties and excellent characteristics are increasingly used in pharmaceuticals, biomedicines, foods and beverages, and personal care products. Chitosan nanoparticles, owing their antimicrobial and antibacterial properties, are widely used as coating materials in cosmetics and foods.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Emerging applications from end-use industries. The growing demand for emerging applications such as agrochemicals, fuel cells, photographic products, cardiovascular diseases treatment, textiles, ophthalmology, and paper and pulp are fostering the demand for chitosan. The increase in R&D for niche applications can be witnessed for the increasing demand for chitosan. Also, the low cost and abundant availability of chitosan from crustacean shell, shrimps, crabs, and krills are gaining importance in various applications.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Limitations of chitosan affecting its demand. Although chitosan possesses many significant properties, it has some demerits that limit its use for specific applications. It has low stability above pH 6.5. Chitosan and its derivatives are poorly soluble in water or in organic solvents. It is insoluble in diluted acids, aqueous solutions, and common organic solvents. To impart functionality and improve the solubility of chitosan, chemical modification of side chain is to be done without changing its initial properties or skeleton. Generally, grafting of the functional group is done to improve the characteristic features of chitosan.
Key vendors
- Advanced Biopolymers
- FMC Corporation
- Golden-Shell Biochemical
- G.T.C. Bio Corporation
- KitoZyme
Other prominent vendors
- Agra Tech
- Axio Biosolutions
- Heppe Medical Chitosan
- Kunpoong Bio
- Marshall Marine Products
- Meron
- Nitta Gelatin India
- Panvo Organics
- Primex
- SRL
- TAGROW
- TCI Chemicals
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
- Market sizing 2016
- Market size and forecast 2016-2021
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER APPLICATION
- Segmentation by end-user application
- Comparison by end-user application
- Water treatment - Market size and forecast 2016-2021
- Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2016-2021
- Cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2016-2021
- Pharmaceutical and biomedical - Market size and forecast 2016-2021
- Others - Market size and forecast 2016-2021
- Market opportunity by end-user application
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Potential uses of chitosan nanoparticles
- Rising use of chitosan in tissue engineering
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
