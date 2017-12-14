Global Chitosan Market 2016-2021: Market to grow at a CAGR of 18.10% during the period 2017-2021

DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Chitosan Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global chitosan market to grow at a CAGR of 18.10% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Chitosan Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the retail selling price is considered as the average selling price of the product.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Potential uses of chitosan nanoparticles. The use of environmentally acceptable and sustainable biomaterials is gaining importance for scientific and industrial research. Biopolymers are replacing petroleum-derived polymers. Chitosan nanoparticles can be formed by incorporating tripolyphosphate (TPP) into chitosan solution. Chitosan nanoparticles, due to their versatile properties and excellent characteristics are increasingly used in pharmaceuticals, biomedicines, foods and beverages, and personal care products. Chitosan nanoparticles, owing their antimicrobial and antibacterial properties, are widely used as coating materials in cosmetics and foods.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Emerging applications from end-use industries. The growing demand for emerging applications such as agrochemicals, fuel cells, photographic products, cardiovascular diseases treatment, textiles, ophthalmology, and paper and pulp are fostering the demand for chitosan. The increase in R&D for niche applications can be witnessed for the increasing demand for chitosan. Also, the low cost and abundant availability of chitosan from crustacean shell, shrimps, crabs, and krills are gaining importance in various applications.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Limitations of chitosan affecting its demand. Although chitosan possesses many significant properties, it has some demerits that limit its use for specific applications. It has low stability above pH 6.5. Chitosan and its derivatives are poorly soluble in water or in organic solvents. It is insoluble in diluted acids, aqueous solutions, and common organic solvents. To impart functionality and improve the solubility of chitosan, chemical modification of side chain is to be done without changing its initial properties or skeleton. Generally, grafting of the functional group is done to improve the characteristic features of chitosan.



Key vendors

Advanced Biopolymers

FMC Corporation

Golden-Shell Biochemical

G.T.C. Bio Corporation

KitoZyme

Other prominent vendors

Agra Tech

Axio Biosolutions

Heppe Medical Chitosan

Kunpoong Bio

Marshall Marine Products

Meron

Nitta Gelatin India

Panvo Organics

Primex

SRL

TAGROW

TCI Chemicals



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: INTRODUCTION



PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market sizing 2016

Market size and forecast 2016-2021

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER APPLICATION

Segmentation by end-user application

Comparison by end-user application

Water treatment - Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Pharmaceutical and biomedical - Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Others - Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Market opportunity by end-user application

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Potential uses of chitosan nanoparticles

Rising use of chitosan in tissue engineering

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/p95x8h/global_chitosan?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716