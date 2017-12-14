Global Wafer Mounter Equipment Market Research Report 2017-2021

DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global wafer mounter equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 4.42% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Wafer Mounter Equipment Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Increase in the wafer size. The semiconductor industry is continuously evolving with rapid technological advancements and transitions such as the miniaturization of nodes and the rise in the wafer sizes. Hence, to survive in this changing, competitive landscape, equipment manufacturers need to develop new technologies that are in line with the changes in the semiconductor IC architecture. Considering this, they invest heavily in R&D to manufacture next-generation semiconductors ICs. Over the last four decades, the semiconductor industry has been witnessing an increase in the size of silicon wafers, from 100 mm to 300 mm. The shift to wafers with larger diameters reduces the cost of manufacturing semiconductor ICs by 20%-25%.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Increase in capital spending. The global semiconductor industry is expected to witness a surge in capital spending, especially after the cyclical period in 2016. This increase in capital spending is a major driver for the global wafer mounter equipment market as it indicates that foundries and memory manufacturers are aiming at investing funds in purchasing new equipment as per the latest technological developments in the industry.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Complexity of technology transitions. A major challenge to the growth of the global wafer mounter equipment is the complexity of technology transitions that are occurring across the semiconductor landscape. There have been significant achievements in new wafer sizes, node sizes, process technologies, and manufacturing technologies that have forced equipment manufacturers to make changes to their products. The wafer-related technological transitions include the increasing wafer sizes, to manufacturer a large number of ICs on the same wafer. This results in an increase in the throughput of the wafer manufacturing process. Investments in increasing wafer sizes (from 200 mm and 300 mm to 450 mm) are increasing significantly.

