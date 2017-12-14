Global Octadecanedioic Acid Market 2017-2021 with Caming Pharmaceutical, Croda International, Elevance Renewable Sciences, HIMOUNT EUROPE, LGC & TCI AMERICA Dominating

DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Octadecanedioic Acid Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global octadecanedioic acid market to grow at a CAGR of 4.04% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Octadecanedioic Acid Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

According to the report, one driver in the market is high demand from North America. The demand for ODDA mainly comes from North America, in which the US is likely to continue its leading position in the ODDA market of the Americas during the forecast period. In terms of the application of ODDA, the cosmetics segment is expected to enjoy the highest growth rate in the Americas. In addition to that, the shift in consumer preferences toward organic products, due to good health benefits, is expected to increase the scope and demand for cosmetics and personal care products. The increase in demand for polyester polyols, especially in construction and automotive sectors, is expected to drive the market in the Americas.

One trend in the market is increasing consumer preferences toward organic cosmetics and personal care products. The cosmetics application segment is the most fastest-growing segment worldwide. Consumers are shifting their preferences toward organic products due to its range of health benefits, compared to those in regular chemically manufactured products. This factor is likely to bring in more demand for the cosmetics and personal care application segment. Hence, the segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is lack of awareness. ODDA has a wide range of applications in polyester polyols, cosmetics, powder coatings, lubricating oils, and others. Lubricating oils and greases are mainly used by industrial equipment manufacturers, automotive, transportation, and other end-user industries. Lubricants help in reducing friction, controlling thermal stability, and offer a high load-carrying capacity of the equipment. In addition to that, polyester polyols derived from C18 dicarboxylic acid exhibit excellent solvent resistance, optical clarity, hydrolytic stability, and toughness. These polymers find use in the automotive, foodservice, and medical segments. Since ODDA consists of C18 dicarboxylic acid, a basic building block in the formulation of most compounds, it is actively used in personal care and pharmaceutical products.



Market trends



Increasing consumer preferences toward organic cosmetics and personal care products

Increasing usage in powder coating applications

Rising government norms on the use of environment-friendly products

Key vendors

Caming Pharmaceutical

Croda International

Elevance Renewable Sciences

HIMOUNT EUROPE

LGC

TCI AMERICA

Other prominent vendors

Nanjing Chemlin Chemical Industry Co.

Toronto Research Chemicals

Zhejiang Hongxin Dyeing Material Co.

Oakwood Products

Key Organics

Key Topics Covered:



