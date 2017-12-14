Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 14, 2017) - Martin Cronin, CEO of Patriot One Technologies, speaks on the company's concealed weapon detection technology.





If you cannot view the video above, please visit:

http://www.b-tv.com/patriot-one-technologies-ceo-clip/

Patriot One Technologies is being featured on CBC's Documentary Channel Monday through Friday, throughout the day and evenings.

Patriot One Technologies (TSXV: PAT):

Patriot One Technologies Inc. aims to directly address the very real and growing Active Threat phenomena, which has become a significant force for shaping research in weapons detection. Early warning is the key to effective deployment of timely countermeasures, and Patriot One is commercializing its PATSCAN™ CMR technology as an automated alert system capable of covertly screening moving individuals for on-body concealed weapons (handguns, knives, grenades, explosive vests, etc.).

www.patriot1tech.com

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clip Contact: