Global Biodefense Market 2017-2021 - Growing Threat of Bioterrorism Driving Market Growth

The "Global Biodefense Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global biodefense market to grow at a CAGR of 5.41% during the period 2017-2021.



Global Biodefense market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Government initiatives. Biological agents are easy to obtain as these are naturally present in the environment. The possibility of developing novel weapons through the use of these agents is alarming. Laboratories, across the world, are working on the development of advanced detection systems to identify areas and populations at risk of bioterrorism, provide early warning, and facilitate prompt treatment. Forensic technologies in many countries such as the US are working on identifying biological agents, their environmental origins, and their initial sources. Efforts include sanitization technologies to reinstate facilities without causing any additional concerns.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Growing threat of bioterrorism. Bioterrorism is defined as a form of terrorism that involves the intentional release or distribution of harmful biological agents for mass destruction of life. These biological agents can be viruses, fungi, protozoa, or bacteria. They are ubiquitous in the natural environment, where they are found in soil, water, plants, and animals. However, they can be genetically modified in laboratories to enhance their lethal properties. Bioterrorism agents being relatively inexpensive and easy to obtain when compared with weapons and chemical agents, can be used for mass destruction. Further, since they can be easily disseminated, their use as bioterrorism agents is unconstrained. They adversely affect human health, ranging from mild allergic reactions to serious medical conditions that can be life-threatening.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Lack of information about bioengineered organisms attack. Genetically altered organisms are widely used in the scientific study and have facilitated the development of new medical therapies, preventive strategies, and diagnostic tools. However, such organisms can be maliciously used such as their use in bioterrorism. Intentional or accidental transmission to humans can lead to adverse health effects. However, the unique microbial properties of genetically engineered organisms and the clinical symptoms shown by persons infected with them may obstruct the normal diagnostic, and clinical assessments or preventive approaches as the genetically modified strains are never field-tested. Hence, the actual virulence potential of these microbes remains unknown. Concerns about biotechnology being used to develop new pathogens with exclusive properties or to create completely new classes of biological threat agents is a huge challenge for the global biodefense market in the current scenario.



Key vendors

Altimmune

Bavarian Nordic

DynPort Vaccine Company (DVC)

Emergent BioSolutions

Other prominent vendors

Acambis

Achaogen

Cleveland BioLabs

Elusys Therapeutics

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Five Forces Analysis



Part 07: Market Segmentation By Application



Part 08: Regional Landscape



Part 09: Decision Framework



Part 10: Drivers And Challenges



Part 11: Market Trends



Part 12: Vendor Landscape



Part 13: Appendix



