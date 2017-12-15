VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/14/17 -- ICC Labs Inc. ("ICC Labs" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: ICC), a fully licensed producer and distributor of medicinal cannabinoid extracts, recreational cannabis and industrial hemp products in Uruguay, is pleased to announce it has changed its name from ICC International Cannabis Corporation. The Company is expected to commence trading under its new name at the opening of trading on the day after it receives final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V"). ICC Labs expects to become a leading pharmaceutical grade producer of cannabidiol ("CBD") and other cannabinoid extracts, which will be produced at its cannabinoid extraction laboratory being constructed in Uruguay.

Alejandro Antalich, Chief Executive Officer of ICC, commented: "Our new corporate identity reflects the Company's focus on becoming South America's leading, fully-integrated and low-cost producer of cannabinoid products for medicinal use. As we are growing our own cannabis, and constructing our own extraction laboratory, we will have control over the entire production cycle. Although the first medicinal product that ICC will release to the market is branded CBD oil, 'BIDIOL', our business plan includes a wide range of high-value pharmaceutical and medicinal products from tablets, soft capsules, ointments, creams, drops, syrups to patches. We are seeking to use the highest quality standards to ensure that our lines of product will be available for many medicinal uses. As we've previously announced, ICC Labs is setting up the first cannabinoid extraction laboratory in South America using the Supercritical Fluid CO2 extraction technique with state-of-the-art equipment from Europe. A rendering of the prospective laboratory is currently available here: https://youtu.be/ptszq7pGxBY.

Our continued goal of implementing 'Good Manufacturing Practices' (GMP) in all active pharmaceutical ingredient ("API") manufacturing, and to follow the guidelines of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the World Health Organization (WHO), will help to ensure that our API meet the quality and purity characteristics required for medicinal products.

ICC Labs, as a pioneer in the extraction of cannabinoids in Latin America, is in a privileged position when it comes to satisfying the demands of the large South American markets of hundreds of millions of people. Uruguay's geography and position as one of the founding members of the MERCOSUR trading block and its history as an authoritative reference point when it comes to the cannabis industry, puts us in an envious position to develop commercial deals with customers in other South American countries."

The Company's new website can be found at www.icclabs.com.

No action is required to be taken by the Company's shareholders in connection with the name change.

ABOUT ICC LABS INC.

The Company has operations in Uruguay, and is focused on the licensed production, development and sale of medicinal cannabinoid extracts, recreational cannabis and industrial hemp products in Uruguay. For more information, please see the Company's filings on www.sedar.com and www.icclabs.com.

