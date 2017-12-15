A.S. Watson Selects UST Global as one of its Development Partners for New Age Digital Solutions

HONG KONG, December 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Focuses on AI, Machine Learning and Automation

A.S. Watson, world's largest international health and beauty retailer, has selected UST Global, a leading digital technology services company, as one of its technology partners for new age digital solutions for the company. The key technology focus areas would be AI (Artificial Intelligence), Machine Learning and Automation.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/540539/UST_Global_Logo.jpg )



(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/619767/UST_Global_ASW_Tech_Partner.jpg )



A.S. Watson Group, through digital transformation is looking to build on their solid retail foundation to fuel further growth through a smarter and more efficient organization.

Malina Ngai, Group Chief Operating Officer of A.S. Watson, explained why the company introduces the partnership approach. "We believe every technology partner whom we have chosen to work with is more than just a vendor. Traditional client-vendor relationship is short-term, lack of transparency and continuity. The Partnership Programme is designed to transform the short term contractual relationship to a longer term strategic relationship to create a win-win for both parties. The appointment of our first batch of worldwide Tech Partners shows our determination to accelerate our digital transformation, enabling A.S. Watson Group to build on our solid retail foundation to fuel further growth through a smarter and more efficient organisation. Our purpose of putting customer first and putting a smile on their faces continues. We recognize that our customers are changing rapidly and technology has become an ever more critical ingredient to deliver our purpose," he said.

Alexander Varghese, Chief Administrative Officer, UST Global, said "At UST Global, we are the forefront of innovation and are focused on bringing cutting-edge technologies for our large global customers. We are excited to work with A.S. Watson and thank them for having us onboard."

Gilroy Mathew, Head - APAC, UST Global, said, "Working with A.S. Watson will truly reinforce our position in the APAC region and in Hong Kong as a geo. We are determined to solve business problems of our customers, and look forward to transforming A.S. Watson's business to a next level with innovations around AI, Machine Learning and Automation."

Pablo Tachil, Director - Digital, UST Global, said, "We have the privilege of being a part of the digital transformation journey at A.S. Watson, including ongoing cutting-edge initiatives using Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning at the core of the solutions being jointly developed."

About A.S. Watson Group

Established in Hong Kong in 1841, A.S. Watson Group is the world's largest international health and beauty retailer with over 13,700 stores in 24 markets. Each year, over three billion customers and members shop with its 13 retail brands, both in stores and online. For the fiscal year 2016, A.S. Watson Group recorded revenue of HKD 151.5 billion. We have over 130,000 employees worldwide.

A.S. Watson Group is also a member of the world-renowned multinational conglomerate CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, which has five core businesses ' ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, energy and telecommunications in over 50 countries.

About UST Global

UST Globalis a leading digital technology company that provides advanced computing and digital services to large private and public enterprises around the world. Our innovative technology services and pioneering social programs make us unique. UST Global is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California and operates in 25 countries. Our clients include Fortune 500 companies in banking and financial services, healthcare, insurance, retail, high technology, manufacturing, shipping, and telecom. UST Global believes in building long-lasting, strategic business relationships through agile and client-centric global engagement models that combines local experts & resources with cost, scale, and quality advantages of global operations.

For more information, please visit: http://www.ust-global.com

UST Global Media Contact:

Divya Singh

divya.singh@ust-global.com

+91-8552944004