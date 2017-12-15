Coalfire Validates Deep Instinct Endpoint Protection for HIPAA and PCI DSS Compliance

PALO ALTO, California, December 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Deep Instinct, the first company to apply deep learning to cybersecurity, today announced that Coalfire Systems, Inc., a leading provider of IT advisory services for security, has independently validated the capabilities of its Endpoint Protection solution for use both by healthcare organizations and for use in a Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) environment.

Deep Instinct's deep learning offering detects malicious behavior, along with known and unknown malware, across multiple vectors, and provides a true adaptive defense against the most advanced cyberattacks. Deep Instinct is the only company providing endpoint protection platform (EPP), mobile and remediation capabilities. As a result, threats are rapidly eliminated with fully-automated and integrated response capabilities. Deep Instinct's Endpoint Protection uses deep learning to detect and prevent zero-day threats and advanced persistent threat (APT) attacks for mobile devices and Windows operating systems endpoints in real time.

Healthcare organizations must comply with the stringent requirements of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), US legislation passed in 1996 to protect the security and privacy of individually identifiable health information. Cyberattacks are increasing in frequency in this sector targeting personal information included in patient records and billing records.

Meanwhile, PCI DSS is the most broadly implemented information security standard in the world for organizations that store, process or transmit payment card data from major card organizations. It is designed to reduce card fraud by ensuring all organizations that store, process or transmit cardholder data protect it appropriately. Requirement 5 of the standard demands that businesses can protect systems against malware and keep their antivirus / anti-malware up-to-date.

The two separate validations by Coalfire, which is a leading independent assessor for compliance standards across financial, government and healthcare industries, helps provide assurance that Deep Instinct's Endpoint Protection meets HIPAA standards in healthcare, and PCI DSS Requirement 5.

Coalfire conducted both validations by completing multi-faceted technical assessments, reviewing the architecture of the Endpoint Protection solution and its component parts, testing its implementation, and confirming its ability to block and remove malware samples that were introduced within Coalfire's Colorado lab environment.

In its whitepaper report into its HIPAA validation, Coalfire concluded that Deep Instinct Endpoint Protection met the following security and privacy requirements of HIPAA, including:

Protection from Malicious Software - 164.308 (a) (5) (ii) (B)

Security Incident Procedures - 164.308 (a) (6) (i)

Response and Reporting - 164.308 (a) (6) (ii)

Audit Controls - 164.312 (b)

As for the whitepaper into Endpoint's PCI DSS validation concludes: "After reviewing the requirements of PCI DSS, Coalfire determined, through review of business impacts and a technical assessment, that Deep Instinct Endpoint Protection meets PCI DSS Requirement 5. Deep Instinct Endpoint Protection demonstrated a high level of flexibility for managing endpoints, customization of policies, file analysis, notifications, configurations including logging, Active Directory and SMTP server settings."

"Endpoint Protection harnesses the power of artificial learning, which is already one of the greatest technological advances of our time, and uses it to not only identify cyber-attacks in real time, but also to block them before any harm can occur," said Guy Caspi, CEO at Deep Instinct. "The fact that our Endpoint Protection can now demonstrate support, which has also been tested and validated, for the PCI DSS and HIPAA highlights its value as a compelling tool in the fight against these types of complex malware, and proves that it can do so amid some of the most stringent regulatory requirements organizations face."

"Organizations that need to comply with PCI DSS and HIPAA regulations face unique challenges from cyber threats as protected health information and critical cardholder data are among the most valuable data for criminals to try to steal," said Nick Trenc, Practice Director at Coalfire. "Moreover, endpoint devices such as mobile devices are usually the first to be targeted. Our rigorous reviews concluded that that this solution fulfills both the compliance requirements while still providing protection in real time."

Deep Instinct recently raised $32 million in Series B funding with leading investors. In addition, Deep Instinct was recently named a "Technology Pioneer" by The World Economic Forum, and the "Most Disruptive Startup" at NVIDIA's 2017 Inception Awards.

