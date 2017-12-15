The European Patent Office has granted a patent entitled 'Culture medium, culturing method and use of tenocytes'

Patent covers the method of manufacturing tendon regeneration cells (Tenocytes) to form the Autologous Tenocyte Implantation (Ortho-ATI) product

Strengthens global intellectual property position for Orthocell's Ortho-ATI tendon regeneration product

Regenerative medicine company Orthocell Limited (ASX:OCC, "Orthocell" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has been granted a key European Patent. The patent is entitled 'Culture medium, culturing method and use of tenocytes' protecting the method of manufacturing tendon regeneration cells (Tenocytes) to form the Autologous Tenocyte Implantation (Ortho-ATI) product. The patent expires in 2027 and provides additional important intellectual property (IP) to protect Orthocell's tendon repair applications, now granted in EU, USA, China, Australia, Singapore, Hong Kong and New Zealand.

"Securing this patent for tendon repair in Europe is another milestone in strengthening our IP position as we drive our novel world leading tendon repair product into the global market. Orthocell is focused on building and maintaining patent protection for our regenerative medicine technologies and treatment processes," Orthocell Managing Director Paul Anderson said.

Global IP protection for Ortho-ATI further underpins the international rollout of Orthocell's world leading tendon repair technology. Orthocell is well positioned to commercialise Ortho-ATI with mature manufacturing facilities in place, proven safety and efficacy, published clinical data and a clear pathway to market.

Orthocell maintains an active program of patenting, with ownership of 29 granted patents across the Ortho-ATI, Ortho-ACI and CelGro technologies, and related methods of treatment and manufacturing.

About Ortho-ATI:

Ortho-ATI is a world leading breakthrough in regenerative medicine a novel, cell therapy developed to treat chronic degenerative tendon injuries (tendinopathy tendonitis), it can be utilised in both surgical and non-surgical applications.

Tendon injury and its end point, tendinopathy, are a common cause of occupational and sporting disability reported to affect 1% to 3% of the general population every year

Significant financial burden to the public health care system expected to increase as the population ages, as a result, new treatments are required that are safe, effective and cost efficient

Ortho-ATI meets the market need by enabling the accelerated regeneration of injured tendons, directly addressing the underlying cause of injury, replenishing degenerative tissue with healthy mature tendon cells (known as tenocytes)

Extensive clinical validation with published clinical data up to 4.5 years post treatment in leading peer reviewed journals, (e.g. American Journal Sports Medicine) clearly demonstrating durability and efficacy as the leading tendon regeneration treatment

