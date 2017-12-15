

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration has approved XELJANZ 5 mg twice daily or BID and XELJANZ XR or tofacitinib extended release 11 mg once daily or QD for the treatment of adult patients with active psoriatic arthritis or PsA who have had an inadequate response or intolerance to methotrexate or other disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs or DMARDs.



XELJANZ/XELJANZ XR is the first and only Janus kinase or JAK inhibitor approved by the FDA for both moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis or RA and active PsA.



The recommended dose of XELJANZ/XELJANZ XR is in combination with nonbiologic DMARDs, and use in combination with biologic DMARDs or with potent immunosuppressants such as azathioprine and cyclosporine is not recommended.



The safety profile observed in patients with active psoriatic arthritis treated with XELJANZ was consistent with the safety profile observed in rheumatoid arthritis patients. The most common adverse events observed occurring in greater than 3% of patients on XELJANZ 5 mg BID were nasopharyngitis, upper respiratory tract infection, headache and diarrhea.



