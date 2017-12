WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CSX Corporation (CSX) said that its Chief Executive Officer and President, Hunter Harrison, is on medical leave due to unexpected complications from a recent illness. So,the company appointed COO James Foote as acting CEO of the Company.



CSX Chairman Edward J. Kelly, III, said , 'On behalf of the Board and the entire CSX family, I want to express that our thoughts are with Mr. Harrison and his family.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX