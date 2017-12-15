

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Waste Management Inc. (WM) said that its Board has approved a 9.4% increase in the planned quarterly dividend rate, from $0.425 to $0.465 per share. On an annual basis, the per share dividend increases from $1.70 to $1.86.



The company also received authorization from its Board of Directors to repurchase $1.25 billion of the Company's common stock. This new authorization is effective immediately.



Jim Fish, President and Chief Executive Officer of Waste Management, Inc., said, 'During 2017, we expect to return approximately $1.5 billion to our shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. Our continued growth in free cash flow along with our disciplined approach to capital allocation support the increase in our dividend and the new share repurchase authorization.'



The Board of Directors intends to declare the first quarter 2018 dividend in February, at which time the Company will announce the record and payment dates for this dividend. It is expected that the first increased dividend will be paid in March of 2018.



