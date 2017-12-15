



LONDON, Dec 15, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501) and Hitachi-GE Nuclear Energy, Ltd. today announced that the UK Advanced Boiling Water Reactor (ABWR) has successfully completed the UK Nuclear Regulators' Generic Design Assessment (GDA) process within the target period of 5 years. This has followed extensive assessment and scrutiny by the Office for Nuclear Regulation (ONR), Environment Agency (EA) and Natural Resources Wales (NRW). Hitachi-GE has received on schedule approval for deployment in the UK, paving the way for the construction of Horizon Nuclear Power's first unit at Wylfa Newydd on Anglesey, North Wales.http://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_UKABWR.jpgFrom Left: Hidetoshi Takehara COO of Nuclear Energy BU, Hitachi; Mark Foy, Chief Nuclear Inspector, ONR; Steve Hardy, EA; Tim Jones, NRWFour generation III + ABWRs have previously been successfully built and operated - all to time and budget - making ABWR the world's most established modern design. ABWR has now achieved approvals under four different regulatory regimes worldwide.Hitachi has been continuously involved in construction of power plants for more than 40 years, and developed the ABWR in collaboration with various international partners. Hitachi has participated in the design, development and construction of 23 nuclear power plants in Japan, with BWRs including ABWRs.The ABWR is a Generation III + reactor, the most modern and well-established operational generation of nuclear power stations in the world. The main features include enhanced safety, higher operability, reduced dose equivalent and enhanced cost efficiency during construction and operation. UK ABWR includes those amendments agreed with ONR, EA & NRW, specific to the UK operating environment.Toshiaki Higashihara, President & CEO of Hitachi, Ltd., said"I am delighted that GDA of the UK ABWR has been successfully completed. Hitachi is taking another critically important step forwards in delivering an ABWR for the UK. Successfully completing GDA on schedule represents steady, sustained, and enduring progress for our UK nuclear projects. Hitachi is focused on continuing this success, and delivering the project in order to provide clean, secure and sustainable energy for the UK."Tadashi Kume, President & Representative Director of Hitachi-GE, said"Meeting the famously high standards of the UK regulators is a great achievement, and is one more mark of success for our tried and tested ABWR design. Successful completion of GDA is pivotal to deploying UK ABWR in the UK, creating thousands of jobs and driving economic growth. We now look forward to supporting Horizon's ramp-up of site-specific licensing for Wylfa Newydd."Duncan Hawthorne, CEO of Horizon Nuclear Power, said"This is a huge milestone for Horizon and a major leap forward for us in bringing much-needed new nuclear power to the UK. Nuclear can deliver high volumes of stable low carbon energy, which makes it a vital part of the country's energy mix and once up and running, both Wylfa Newydd and our Oldbury site will supply clean, reliable power to the UK for decades to come."It's testament to the strength of the combined team, and the proven nature of the technology, that the GDA process has been completed and delivered on time."- The UK ABWR underwent a rigorous four-step assessment by the Office for Nuclear Regulation, the Environment Agency and Natural Resources Wales. The Office for Nuclear Regulation (ONR) has granted the UK ABWR a Design Acceptance Confirmation (DAC) whilst the Environment Agency (EA) and Natural Resources Wales (NRW) granted a Statement of Design Acceptability (SoDA).- GDA is the process by which the UK nuclear regulators assess the potential suitability of a nuclear reactor design for development at an unspecified location in the UK. GDA of the UK ABWR began in April 2013, and entailed assessments across 20 topic workstreams, entailing a peak team of well over 300 from Hitachi-GE, Horizon and GE Hitachi.- Horizon has worked closely with Hitachi-GE throughout GDA, and will be the site license applicant for their proposed developments. GDA does not in itself give permission to construct, and Horizon now begins a process of site specific safety and environmental applications - in parallel to that for their nuclear site license.- Horizon's Wylfa Newydd and Oldbury projects will create tens of thousands of jobs, and ultimately provide more than 5.4GW of clean, secure and affordable electricity, enough to power some 10 million homes.- The regulators today published the: DAC; SoDA; Assessment Reports for each topic (GDA Step 4); ONR Summary Assessment Report; EA & NRW Decision Document; and EA / NRW Summary Decision Document. They have also completed publication of all RIs & ROs - with resolution plans & closure letters at www.onr.org.uk/new-reactors/uk-abwr/index.htm.- Hitachi-GE has published their final Generic Pre-Construction Safety Report (PCSR) and Generic Environmental Permit (GEP) at www.hitachi-hgne-uk-abwr.co.uk/gda_library.html.About Hitachi-GE Nuclear Energy, Ltd.Hitachi-GE, a joint venture established by Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE:6501) and GE in July 2007, as one of the world's leading comprehensive plant manufacturers, engages in the development, planning, design, manufacture, inspection, installation, pre-operation, and maintenance of nuclear reactor-related equipment and is able to execute integrated project management. Hitachi-GE has been involved with 23 reactors in Japan to date, including those currently under construction. For more information about Hitachi-GE, please visit http://www.hitachi-hgne.co.jp/en/index.html.About Hitachi, Ltd.Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, delivers innovations that answer society's challenges with our talented team and proven experience in global markets. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal 2014 (ended March 31, 2015) totaled 9,761 billion yen ($81.3 billion). Hitachi is focusing more than ever on the Social Innovation Business, which includes power & infrastructure systems, information & telecommunication systems, construction machinery, high functional materials & components, automotive systems, healthcare and others. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at www.hitachi.com.