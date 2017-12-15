

JONA (dpa-AFX) - LafargeHolcim (HCMLY.PK, HCMLF.PK) said that the 30 largest country organizations will directly report to the Executive Committee and the global business functions will be merged under one leadership. As a result of these changes, the Executive Committee will be reduced to 9 members. The changes are effective from January 1, 2018.



Marcel Cobuz is appointed as Head Region Europe and Member of the Executive Committee. Marcel (47) a Romanian and French citizen succeeds Roland Köhler, who has decided to retire.



Roland Köhler will retire at the beginning of 2018. He has had a successful career within LafargeHolcim spanning more than 30 years and has been a Member of the Executive Committee since 2010, most recently as the Head of Europe, Trading and Oceania.



René Thibault is appointed Head Region North America and Member of the Executive Committee. René (51), a Canadian citizen, succeeds Pascal Casanova who has decided to pursue opportunities outside of the Group.



The two global business functions - Performance & Cost and Growth & Innovation - will be merged into a new corporate department, Growth & Performance, under one leadership.



Urs Bleisch, currently Head of Performance & Cost and Member of the Executive Committee, is appointed Head of Growth & Performance. Gérard Kuperfarb, Head of Growth & Innovation, has decided to pursue a career outside the Group.



The Regions will be fully aligned reflecting geographic and business similarities. Region Latin America will be complemented by Mexico, which was previously part of Region North America. Australia and New Zealand, previously part of Region Europe, will join Region Asia. China and Trading will report directly to the CEO.



The onboarding of the new CFO, Géraldine Picaud, is well underway and she will join the Group in January 2018, earlier than previously announced.* She will take over the CFO responsibilities on January 3.



