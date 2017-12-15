

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Airbus (EADSF.PK, EADSY.PK) Friday announced that its Chief Executive Officer Tom Enders, aged 59, has advised the Board that he does not wish to seek another term in the top role beyond his current mandate which runs until the 2019 Annual Shareholders Meeting in April 2019.



Further, the company said that Fabrice Brégier, its Chief Operating Officer and President Airbus Commercial Aircraft, would step down in February 2018 and pursue other interests. Brégier, after 25 years with the company, has indicated to the Board that he does not intend to be part of the selection process for the CEO position in 2019.



Guillaume Faury, currently CEO Airbus Helicopters, would succeed Fabrice Brégier as President Airbus Commercial Aircraft.



Enders noted that Faury's succession at Airbus Helicopters will be decided and announced in the coming weeks.



During 2018, the Board of Directors will assess both internal and external executives for the CEO role with a view to announcing Tom Enders' successor in good time for confirmation at the 2019 AGM.



