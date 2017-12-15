Netalogue Technologies Plc - Unaudited Half-year results 30 September 2017

15th December 2017

Dear Shareholder,

I am pleased to report increased first half revenue to the end of September 2017 in what continues to be a competitive market coupled with continued economic uncertainty in relation to larger manufacturers and distributors who are reliant upon European imports and exports and operating cautiously.

Key Highlights:

Sales of GBP479,000

EBITDA loss of GBP22,000 after expansion costs.

Net Assets of GBP652,00 with a strong cash balance, no debt, no borrowings.

Results Commentary

It is encouraging to see higher levels of revenue in the first half in comparison to last year, with the company making a greater focus on larger, more complex, B2B Ecommerce opportunities. Revenue continues to be non-linear with a low volume of larger projects making revenue forecasting somewhat tricky. History suggests our H2 revenue tends to be higher than the first half of our fiscal year as reflected by our customers spending patterns. H1 has seen further activity in the Food and Drink sector where Netalogue enterprise level B2B functionality continues to attract the attention of leading companies, the latest being the UK's leading brewer and pub retailer, Greene King.

In addition to direct sales Netalogue has continued to increase its reach via resellers and is pleased to have expanded this network in addition to working more closely with some of the existing partners.

In line with our strategic plan, the first half saw the expansion of our technical team to further enhance the excellent levels of service and solution reliability that are enjoyed by our customer base. Excluding the one-off costs that related to this investment we would be able to report a profit at EBITDA.

Net assets at the half year, whilst lower than at the year-end due to phasing of projects are up 29% on the same time last year.

Outlook

With the first half seeing continued investment in R&D of the B2B platform coupled with expansion of the team to deliver even higher levels of customer satisfaction we are well positioned for the larger and more complex deals where the Netalogue B2B platform dominates over other solutions.

With the increasing demand for cloud/SAAS based solution delivery at the lower to mid end of the B2B market we are responding to this with suitable subscription based pricing options. Whilst this will lower the initial short-term revenue, it assists our strategy of making our underlying revenue more linear (and predictable).

The market conditions continue to be challenging due to delayed decisions resultant from social and economic uncertainly coupled with confusion introduced into the marketplace by unsophisticated low-end B2C solution vendors and licensing restrictions imposed by some ERP providers.

We remain confident in the Netalogue B2B Ecommerce platform, our strategies and their ability to deliver customer satisfaction and long-term growth.

Nick Barley

Chairman

Netalogue Technologies PLC

Consolidated profit and loss account

for the period ended 30 September 2017

Six months ended 30Sept 2017 Six months ended 30Sept 2016 £000 £000 Turnover 479 317 Cost of sales (12) (32) Gross profit 467 285 Net operating expenses (527) (517) Operating loss before depreciation and amortisation (22) (208) Depreciation (3) (4) Amortisation of intangible assets (35) (20) Operating loss on ordinary activities before taxation (60) (232) Tax on loss on ordinary activities 11 - Loss for the period (49) (232)

Netalogue Technologies PLC

Consolidated balance sheet

at 30 September 2017

30 Sept

2017 30 Sept

2016 £000 £000 Fixed assets Intangible 200 113 Tangible 23 26 223 139 Current assets Debtors 207 156 Cash at bank and in hand 540 451 747 607 Creditors: amounts falling due within one year (312) (232) Net current assets 435 375 Total assets less current liabilities 658 514 Creditors: amounts falling due after more than one year - - Provision for liabilities and charges (6) (8) Net assets 652 506 Capital and reserves Share capital 487 487 Share premium account 210 210 Profit and loss account (45) (191) Equity shareholders' funds 652 506

The profit and loss account and balance sheet above have been prepared in accordance with the accounting policies, as stated in the Group's Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31March 2017.

The information presented has not been reviewed or audited by the Group's auditor.

