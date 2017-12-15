Coinsilium Group Limited - Appointment to Hdac Token Event Advisory Board

15 December 2017

COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED

("Coinsilium' or the "Company')

Appointment as Adviser to Hdac Token Generation Event Advisory Board

Coinsilium Group Limited (NEX: COIN), the blockchain venture builder and investor that finances and manages the development of early-stage blockchain technology companies, is pleased to announce that the Company has been appointed as an adviser to the Token Generation Event of Hdac Technology AG ("Hdac'), a multinational corporation backed by Hyundai BS&C. Eddy Travia, Chief Executive of the Company, will represent Coinsilium on Hdac's Token Generation Event Advisory Board.

Hdac aims to bring the innovative blockchain technology to Internet of Things ("IoT') payment platforms and secure transactions amongst connected devices. Hdac's technology, which was developed by a company named Double Chain, a Korean company, will protect IoT devices and their users from hacks, privacy invasion, and external threats, especially for transactions. The Hdac blockchain, based on hybrid blockchain technology, will offer a wide range of capabilities to ensure reliable connection and secured processing between devices. Hdac will work to apply this pioneering platform to hardware payment applications.

Eddy Travia, CEO of Coinsilium commented: "We are excited to advise the talented Hdac team with their token generation event and we are impressed by Hdac's ambitious objective to apply blockchain technology to significantly improve the reliability and the security of machine to machine payments in the fast-growing, multi-billion dollar IoT industry. We look forward to contributing to the success of Hdac's token generation event.'

The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement.

--ENDS--

For further information, please contact:

Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman +44 (0) 7785 381089

Coinsilium Group Limited

Eddy Travia, CEO +44 (0) 20 3889 4312

Coinsilium Group Limited

www.coinsilium.com

Harry Chathli / Ana Ribeiro / Alexis Gore +44 (0) 20 7618 9100

Luther Pendragon Ltd

(Media Relations)



Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl +44 (0) 20 7469 0930

Peterhouse Corporate Finance Limited

(NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser)



Nick Emerson +44 (0) 1483 413 500

SI Capital Limited

(Broker)



Notes to Editor

About Coinsilium

Coinsilium is a blockchain venture builder and investor that finances and manages the development of early-stage blockchain technology companies. It does this through its consortium of top-tier investors, industry thought leaders and executive managers.Based in London, Coinsilium's focus is on driving innovation in fintech and blockchain technologies, enabling businesses to take advantage of growth opportunities.

Coinsilium shares are traded on NEX Exchange Growth Market, the primary market for unlisted securities operated by NEX Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000.

For further information about Coinsilium please visithttp://www.coinsilium.com

About Hdac Technology AG

Hdac Technology AG is a Zug-based technology company building a new blockchain to secure machine to machine payments in the fast-growing world of IoT.

About Double Chain

Double Chain is a Korean company which specializes in developing IoT contract platform based on Blockchain technology. Double Chain has been active in the blockchain space for four years and has entered into an MOU agreement with Hyundai BS&C as of December 2016 which has been providing the core technology for Hdac.

For further information about Double Chain, please visit http://www.doublechain.co.kr/en/index.php