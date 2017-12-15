Stars Allianz 5A Index - 2017 International Sports Stars Commercial Value Index officially launched

BEIJING, Dec. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- How can we evaluate the commercial value of sports stars? Stars Allianz has the solution. The "Stars Allianz 5A Index - 2017 International Sports Stars Commercial Value Index" was recently launched with the support of the China Youth Care Foundation's My Dream Fund.

Stars Allianz Online Sports & Culture Media Co. Ltd. ("Stars Allianz") compiled the Stars Allianz 5A Index based on the 5A ecosystem, which was created by analyzing and comparing a massive amount of information from a large database. The database combines the findings of long-term market surveys conducted by professionals specializing in sports, actuarial tables, data searches and mathematical modeling as well as marketing with the results of data searches and sorting.

Stars Allianz is a comprehensive data analysis and operation service provider for the sports industry in China, founded by industry professionals under the guidance of the authorities responsible for the development of the country's sports industry. The company is primarily engaged in product creation and design, investment, project management and business development in connection with China's sports entertainment sector. With years of experience in market research, the firm continues to leverage its core high-quality resources in expanding its presence and in differentiating itself from peers as a result of its unrivaled advantages.

For more information contact:

Stars Allianz

+86-10-5842-6873

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/619044/Stars_Allianz.jpg