Man Group Launches Quantitative Fund in China with Support from Domestic Financial Service Institutions

SHANGHAI, Dec. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Man Group, the global active investment management firm, announces the launch of its first onshore investment strategy for qualified investors in China. Best endeavors offered by domestic financial service institutions are an indispensable factor to smoothly and efficiently promote registration process and product preparation of WFOE PFMs. ICBC will act as custodian to the fund, with Guotai Junan Securities providing fund administration and brokerage services.

As we know, there are various differences between WFOE PFMs and domestic asset management institutions in terms of operational processes, internal control, regulatory compliance etc., creating huge challenges for domestic financial institutions. Guotai Junan Securities actively integrates external and internal resources to form an open and collaborative integrated service system for

institutional clients, in order to provide all-around, one-stop, customized and full-term comprehensive financial services for domestic and foreign institutional investors. At present, Guotai Junan Securities has established cooperative relationship with dozens of top-tier global asset managers including Man Group and becomes one of the first business partners for overseas financial institutions after their entry into China.

As it is reported, Asset Custody Department of Guotai Junan Securities has built an industry-leading WFOE service team and launched the first English version of Manager Service Platform in the industry. Other than the English interface, the platform further optimizes relevant functions according to utilization habits of foreign financial institutions to fully improve the user experience of asset managers.



Foreign asset managers have accelerated their paces for penetrating into China's Financial Market. Man Investment Management (Shanghai) Co., Ltd, a Wholly Foreign-Owned Enterprise (WFOE) incorporated by Man Group in Huangpu District, Shanghai, following successful registration with the Asset Management Association of China (AMAC) as a private securities investment fund manager (PFM) in September 2017. Following Man Group, overseas asset management companies including Aberdeen Standard, Invesco, Value Partners and Neuberger Berman, have also obtained the "entry qualifications" one after another. So far, there are a total of eight WFOE PFMs that have been registered with AMAC.