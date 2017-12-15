STOCKHOLM, Dec. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Clavister executives have invested in the incentive program earlier resolved by the Annual General Meeting in April 2017. CEO and the executive management team have fully subscribed to the warrants allocated.

December 15, 2017, Örnsköldsvik, Sweden.Clavister (Nasdaq: CLAV), a leader in high-performance network security solutions, resolved on an incentive program of up to 300,000 warrants to executives in Clavister at the Annual General Meeting on the 27th of April 2017.

The 300,000 warrants have now been fully subscribed to, including full subscription by Clavister's CEO and the executive management team.The strike price is SEK 30 per share.The warrants are acquired at market conditions at a subscription price of SEK 2.06, determined from the Black & Scholes model by an independent third party. The incentive program, only allocated to Swedish executive employees, expires on the 30thof June 2020. At date of the resolution, the incentive program represented a maximum dilution of 1.3%.

For more information, please contact:

John Vestberg, President and CEO

john.vestberg@clavister.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/clavister/r/clavister-executives-invest-in-incentive-program,c2415302

The following files are available for download: