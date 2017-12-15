

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - The H&M group (HNNMY.PK, HMRZF.PK, HEN.L) reported that, in the fourth quarter of 2017, sales including VAT amounted to 58.45 billion Swedish kronor compared to 61.10 billion kronor, prior year. Sales excluding VAT amounted to 50.4 billion kronor compared to 52.7 billion kronor, a decrease of 4 percent compared to the corresponding quarter last year. In local currencies, sales decreased by 2 percent.



For the full-year 2017, H&M group's sales including VAT increased by 4 percent to 231.7 billion kronor from 222.9 billion kronor, prior year. Sales excluding VAT amounted to 199.99 billion kronor compared to 192.27 billion kronor. In local currencies, sales increased by 3 percent.



The H&M group said its growth during the year was dampened by the fact that the sales development in the fourth quarter was significantly below the company's own expectations. The H&M brand's online sales and sales of the group's other brands continued to develop well. Meanwhile, the quarter was weak for the H&M brand's physical stores.



