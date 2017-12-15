

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - BT Group plc (BT_A.L, BT) announced a multi-year agency deal for BT to market and sell Sky's NOW TV service to BT TV customers. NOW TV offers Sky's content, including Sky Sports, Sky Cinema and the Sky Atlantic channel.



Sky will make the full NOW TV service available on BT TV's set top box and BT will be able to sell subscriptions to NOW TV's great passes directly to BT customers.



BT noted that its customers will be able to watch the Sky content seamlessly as an integrated part of the BT TV platform.



Meanwhile, BT has agreed to wholesale its BT Sport channels to Sky, allowing Sky to sell these channels directly to Sky satellite customers. The BT Sport channels include exclusively live UEFA Champions League and Premier League football. This will mean that satellite customers will be able to buy BT Sport from Sky as well as from BT.



Currently, BT TV customers can only buy Sky Sports Main Event as a bolt-on to their TV service for £27.50 per month, and are not able to choose from the full range of Sky Sports channels.



As a result of the agreement, BT TV customers will be able to take all eleven Sky Sports channels, as well as a NOW TV Entertainment pass offering great channels including Sky Living, Sky One and Sky Atlantic, which also offers box sets including Game of Thrones, Big Little Lies and Billions. BT customers will be able to buy all of this in competitively priced bundles with BT TV.



It is expected that these new services will be available to customers from early 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX