

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's unemployment rate remained unchanged in September, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed Friday.



The unemployment rate held steady at 10.6 percent in September. In the same period of 2016, the rate was 11.3 percent. The jobless rate was forecast to rise to 10.7 percent.



The number of unemployed decreased by 104,000 from previous year to 3.419 million in September.



At the same time, the seasonally adjusted jobless rate fell slightly to 10.7 percent in September from 10.8 percent in August.



The unemployment rate among youth aged between 15 and 24, rose slightly to 20.0 percent from 19.9 percent in the previous year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX