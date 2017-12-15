

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's economic output expanded at a slower pace in October from a year ago, figures from Statistics Finland showed Friday.



National output advanced a working-day-adjusted 2.6 percent year-over-year in October, following a 3.4 percent rise in September, which was revised down from 3.8 percent.



Primary production grew 2.0 percent annually in October and secondary production climbed by 5.0 percent. Tertiary sector registered an increase of nearly 2.0 percent.



On a monthly basis, the seasonally adjusted economic output contracted 0.4 percent from September, when it rebounded by 0.6 percent.



In an another report, the statistical office revealed that country's current account surplus rose to EUR 543 million in October from EUR 79 million in September.



