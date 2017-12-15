

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) announced that Nicholas Wrigley, Chairman, has informed the Board of his intention to resign. The Group also announced that Jonathan Davie, Senior Independent Director and Chairman of the Remuneration Committee, resigned from the Board on 14 December 2017.



The Group has appointed Nigel Mills as Senior Independent Director with effect from 14 December 2017 and will lead the process of appointing a new Chairman. Marion Sears has been appointed Chairman of the Remuneration Committee.



Persimmon Plc stated that Nicholas and Jonathan recognise that the 2012 LTIP, the Long Term Incentive Plan introduced in 2012, could have included a cap. In recognition of this omission, they have tendered resignations, the Group said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX