

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open mostly lower on Friday, taking cues from Asian peers, with the negative overnight sentiments from Wall Street amid uncertainty about the outlook for U.S. tax reform plan.



Senator Marco Rubio, R-Fla., indicated his opposition to the legislation currently being negotiated.



Investors are also concerned as global financial companies remained under pressure after the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy review.



Meanwhile, data showed an unexpected increase in retail sales and a drop in jobless claims. A report from the Commerce Department showed a bigger than expected, 0.8 percent increase in retail sales in the month of November after rising by an upwardly revised 0.5 percent in October.



A separate report released by the Labor Department showed an unexpected decrease in initial jobless claims in the week ended December 9th.



Asian markets were mostly lower on Friday's trading. The Japanese benchmark Nikkei225 was trading down 0.62 percent, and Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX 200 was trading down 0.25 percent.



On Wall Street, stocks ended lower on Thursday after an early upside move. The Dow hit a record intraday high, but eventually ended down 76.77 points or 0.3 percent at 24,508.66. The Nasdaq fell 19.27 points or 0.3 percent to 6,856.53 and the S&P 500 slid 10.84 points or 0.4 percent to 2,652.01.



Major European markets too ended on a negative note Thursday. The German DAX Index dropped by 57.56 points or 0.4 percent at 13,068.08, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index was down 48.39 points or 0.65 percent at 7,448.12 and the French CAC 40 Index slumped 42.30 points or 0.8 percent at 5,357.14.



In commodities, WTI crude gained $0.15 or 0.26 percent to $57.19 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Gold was trading at $1,257.50, up 0.03%.



In corporate news, aerospace and defense major Airbus Group SE Friday announced that its Chief Executive Officer Tom Enders has informed that he does not wish to seek another term in the top role beyond his current mandate which runs until the 2019 Annual Shareholders Meeting in April 2019. Further, the company said that Fabrice Brégier, its Chief Operating Officer and President Airbus Commercial Aircraft, would step down in February 2018 and pursue other interests.



Cement giant LafargeHolcim said its executive committee will be reduced to 9 members. The company also said the 30 largest country organizations will directly report to the Executive Committee and the global business functions will be merged under one leadership. The changes are effective from January 1, 2018.



Further, Swiss drug giant Novartis announced that Bruno Strigini, CEO Novartis Oncology, has decided to retire from the company and the industry for personal reasons. He will resign from the Executive Committee by December 31, 2017 and will fully handover in early 2018. Novartis will announce the successor for Bruno Strigini in due time.



