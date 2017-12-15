

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - SThree plc (STHR.L) reported that its fiscal year Group gross profit improved 4% to 287.6 million pounds from 258.7 million pounds. Fourth-quarter gross profit improved 8%.



SThree plc now expects adjusted profit before tax for the year to be slightly ahead of current market consensus. The Group noted that the market expectations for adjusted profit before tax for the year ended 30 November 2017 are in the range of 42.0 to 45.6 million pounds, with a consensus of 43.8 million pounds.



Gary Elden, Chief Executive, said: 'We have delivered an encouraging overall result for the year, and now expect full year profit to be slightly ahead of consensus. Strong performances in the USA and Continental Europe, particularly from our market-leading business in the Netherlands and our business in Germany, were key to the delivery of this result. Our Contract business continued to perform robustly, with GP increasing by 10% year on year and with contract runners at the period end reaching in excess of ten thousand, a milestone for the Group.'



