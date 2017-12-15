Viking Motors AS, subsidiary of Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS, will start operating as the official distributor of Peugeot in Estonia from 1 January 2018. Until now, Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS has had the right of sale of Peugeot vehicles in Latvia.



KW Bruun Baltic OÜ, the importer of Peugeot vehicles in the Baltic countries, and Viking Motors AS have concluded contracts for distribution of new Peugeot vehicles and authorised repair shops, with the objective to strengthen the position of Peugeot on the Estonian market and ensure higher quality of customer service.



In 2019, it is planned to open a sale and service centre of new and used Peugeot vehicles at the registered immovable belonging to Tallinna Kaubamaja Kinnisvara AS, subsidiary of Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS, located at Rannamõisa tee 1a, Tallinn. Until the completion of the new Peugeot centre, Viking Motors AS will handle the sale and service of Peugeot vehicles at the address A. H. Tammsaare tee 53.



The field of vehicle trade has been a strategic business segment of Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS since 2007. In 2016, the turnover of the vehicle segment of the group was 82.6 million euros.



Raul Puusepp Chairman of the Executive Board Phone +372 731 5000