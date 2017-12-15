

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Siemens (SIEGY.PK, SMAWF.PK) said it will again increase its research and development or R&D expenditures in fiscal 2018 and invest an additional sum of around 450 million euros. As a result, R&D spending will increase from about 5.2 billion euros in fiscal 2017 to over 5.6 billion euros in fiscal 2018. More than 3 billion euros of the company's R&D outlays flowed into Germany in fiscal 2017. Since 2014, Siemens' R&D investments have risen by about 40 percent.



For fiscal 2018, Siemens has earmarked some 500 million euros in R&D spending for Company Core Technologies, which include such innovative fields as additive manufacturing, autonomous robotics, data analysis and artificial intelligence, and digital twins - but also power electronics and distributed energy systems.



In fiscal 2017, Siemens had around 40,000 R&D employees worldwide - of whom some 13,700 were in Germany, about 6,500 in the U.S., roughly 2,700 in China and around 6,800 in India.



Siemens is gaining further momentum in digitalization and is the first company worldwide to set up 20 centers for digital customer applications in the industrial sector.



The company noted that around 900 software developers, data specialists and engineers are already working together with Siemens customers at these centers to develop digital innovations for data analysis and machine learning. These new solutions are being developed on MindSphere, Siemens' open, cloud-based operating system for the Internet of Things (IoT). To be close to its customers, the company has distributed its 20 centers across around 50 locations in 17 countries worldwide.



Siemens launched its MindSphere IoT operating system across the company about a year ago. Around one million devices and systems are now connected together via MindSphere, and this figure is to reach 1.25 million by the end of fiscal 2018.



Beginning in January 2018, MindSphere will also be available on Amazon Web Services. The partnership brings Siemens, the worldwide market leader in industrial automation, together with the international No. 1 in cloud solutions.



