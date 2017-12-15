F-Secure Corporation, Stock exchange release, 15 December 2017, 10.15 EET



The Board of Directors of F-Secure Corporation has decided to set up a matching share plan covering all F-Secure Group personnel. The purpose of the plan is to incentivize personnel to become shareholders in the company, and increase their commitment as well as reward them through the potential increase of share value. All personnel is entitled to participate subject to review of local regulation and governance issues related to the plan.



Participation to the matching share plan is voluntary. The first retention period begins in February 2018, and within the first period every participant is eligible to acquire shares worth 10.000 euros. After the publication of the Q1 interim report for 2020 F-Secure will give participants one extra share for each two shares acquired through the plan. The Board will separately decide on any additional retention periods.



More information:



Tapio Pesola, IR Manager, F-Secure investor-relations@f-secure.com +358 44 3734693