DGAP-Ad-hoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Change of Personnel Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.: Changes to the Supervisory Board 14-Dec-2017 / 19:26 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Steinhoff - Changes to the Supervisory Board * Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company") The Company is providing the following update further to its announcement dated 8 December 2018. Dr Christo Wiese, Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Delegated Supervisory Chairman today offered to resign from the Supervisory Board. Dr Wiese made this offer in order to reinforce the independent governance of the Company of which he is a major shareholder. The Supervisory Board, on the advice of the independent committee of the Supervisory Board, has accepted his resignation to address any possible conflict of interest that may exist. Dr Wiese has offered to provide any ongoing assistance that may be required by the Company. The Supervisory Board would like to use this opportunity to thank Dr Wiese for his contribution to the Company and wish him well in his future endeavours. Ms Heather Sonn, a member of the Supervisory Board and its independent sub-committee, has agreed to assume the position of acting Chairperson. Ms Sonn will remain a member of the independent committee together with the other two members, Johan van Zyl and Dr Steve Booysen. In addition, given the family relationship, Mr Jacob Wiese has also offered his resignation which has been accepted. The Supervisory Board acknowledges Mr Wiese's contribution to the Company and his offer of ongoing assistance. Shareholders and other investors in the company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the group. 14-Dec-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. Herengracht 466 1017 CA Amsterdam Netherlands Phone: +27218080700 Fax: +27218080800 E-mail: investors@steinhoffinternational.com Internet: www.steinhoffinternational.com ISIN: NL0011375019 WKN: A14XB9 Indices: MDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange End of Announcement DGAP News Service 639307 14-Dec-2017 CET/CEST

