DGAP-Ad-hoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.: Automatic termination of voting pool arrangements 14-Dec-2017 / 20:45 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Steinhoff - Automatic termination of voting pool arrangements * Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company") The Company has today been informed that various banks that provided funding to an entity ultimately held and controlled by Dr Christo Wiese, have enforced their security rights over approximately 98.4 million shares in the Company held by that entity and sold such shares (the "Share Sale"). The entity in question was a member of the voting pool which consisted of certain shareholders of the Company. The parties to the voting pool had committed to certain arrangements with respect to their voting rights in the Company, including an agreement to jointly exercise substantial control (_gezamenlijke overwegende zeggenschap_) over the Company. The Company has been informed that the voting pool arrangements (including the joint exercise of substantial control) have automatically and immediately terminated as a result of the combined voting interest falling below 30%, which happened as a result of the Share Sale. Shareholders and other investors in Steinhoff are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Group. Stellenbosch, 14 December 2017 14-Dec-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. Herengracht 466 1017 CA Amsterdam Netherlands Phone: +27218080700 Fax: +27218080800 E-mail: investors@steinhoffinternational.com Internet: www.steinhoffinternational.com ISIN: NL0011375019 WKN: A14XB9 Indices: MDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange End of Announcement DGAP News Service 639337 14-Dec-2017 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 14, 2017 14:45 ET (19:45 GMT)