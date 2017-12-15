sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 15.12.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

33,793 Euro		-0,207
-0,61 %
WKN: A0LHLX ISIN: US98387E2054 Ticker-Symbol: PJP 
Aktie:
Branche
Handel
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
1-Jahres-Chart
X5 RETAIL GROUP NV GDR Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
X5 RETAIL GROUP NV GDR 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
33,72
34,427
09:59
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
OKEY GROUP SA GDR
OKEY GROUP SA GDR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
OKEY GROUP SA GDR2,223+0,32 %
X5 RETAIL GROUP NV GDR33,793-0,61 %