Castellum's Business Area Uppsala Will be Part of the Stockholm-North Region

In order to better benefit from geographical synergies and existing business connections within the metropolitan area of Stockholm, the Uppsala business area will be included in the Stockholm-North Region of Castellum instead of in the Central Region.

The change will apply as of January 1, 2018 and will be reflected in the financial reporting from the first quarter of 2018. The Uppsala business area currently has a property value of 3.7 billion and comprises commercial properties with a total lettable area of approximately 195,000 square meters.

"We are adapting our organization to the market. Due to its location, Uppsala's business area has clear business concerns and a natural link to Stockholm", says Henrik Saxborn, Castellum CEO.

Facts:

From January 2018, the following business areas are included in each region:

Central Region: Örebro, Västerås, Norrköping, Linköping, Jönköping and Växjö

Stockholm-North Region: Stockholm, Uppsala, Gävle, Sundsvall

Castellum is one of the major listed real estate companies in Sweden. The fair value of the real estate portfolio amounts to approx. SEK 77 billion and comprises commercial properties for office, retail, warehouse and logistics with a total lettable area of approx. 4.4 million sq. m.

The real estate portfolio is owned and managed under the Castellum brand through a decentralized organization with strong and clear local presence in 20 cities from Copenhagen in the south to Sundsvall in the north.

In 2017, Castellum's sustainability performance was awarded two top distinctions: First Prize for sustainability reporting in Europe from EPRA and the Global Sector Leader Award from GRESB, which means that Castellum is ranked as number one in the world within the office- and industrial-properties sector. In addition, Castellum has been selected for inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), which includes international companies noted for outstanding performance in dealing with sustainability issues.

The Castellum share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.

