Reykjavik, December 15, 2015 - Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) announces today the results of the semi-annual review of Nasdaq Iceland's leading index OMX Iceland 8, (NASDAQ OMX Iceland: OMXI8), which will become effective at the market open on January 2, 2018. Reginn hf. (REGINN) is a new constituent and replaces Eimskipafélag Íslands hf. (EIM).



The OMX Iceland 8 Index constituents effective January 2, 2018 are:



Eik fasteignafélag hf. (EIK)



Hagar hf. (HAGA)



Icelandair Group hf. (ICEAIR)



Marel hf. (MARL)



N1 hf. (N1)



Reginn hf. (REGINN)



Reitir fasteignafélag hf. (REITIR)



Síminn hf. (SIMINN)



The OMX Iceland 8 Index is Nasdaq Iceland's leading index and consists of the eight most liquid shares on the Exchange. The weight of the shares is based on the free float adjusted market value, which means that only the part of the share capital that is considered available for trading is included in the index.



