The share capital of Rovsing A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 18 December 2017 in the ISIN below.



ISIN: DK0060400398 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Name: Rovsing ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Volume before change: 366,533,251 shares (DKK 18,326,662.55) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Change: Conversion of debts: 19,930,070 shares (DKK 996,503.50) Cash payment: 13,391,134 shares (DKK 669,556.70) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Volume after change: 399,854,455 shares (DKK 19,992,722.75) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Subscription price: DKK 0.141 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Face value: DKK 0.05 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Short name: ROV ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 36995 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66



