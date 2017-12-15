

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Asian markets ended mostly weak on Friday, with uncertainty about the outlook for the Republican tax reform plan weighing on investor sentiment.



Regional economic data did help a few markets early on in the session, but the mood turned cautious with a largely negative bias as the day progressed.



The Australian market recovered after a flat start, but failed to hold gains and eventually ended slightly lower.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index declined 14.30 points o 0.24 percent to 5997.00. The broader All Ordinaries index ended down 9.30 points or 0.15 percent at 6087.10.



HT&E declined more than 7 percent. Retail Food Group ended 4.6 percent down. Macquarie Atlas Roads, Flexigroup, Fairfax Media, JB Hi-Fi, Sigma Pharma, Alumina, Sirtex Medical, CSR and Whitehaven Coal ended lower by 2 to 4 percent.



Bank of Queensland, Bendigo & Adelaide Bank, Commonwealth Bank of Australia and ANZ Bank, all closed in the red, losing 0.6 to 1 percent.



Among the gainers, Transurban Group added 4.8 percent and Mayne Pharma advanced nearly 4 percent. Crown, Oz Minerals, Rea Group and Altium gained 3 to 3.3 percent. Mineral Resources, Healthscope, Seven West Medi, Saracen Mineral Holdings, Webjet and Caltex Australia also rose sharply.



Despite the country's mostly watched Tankan survey showing an improvement in business confidence, the Japanese market ended lower, extending losses to a fourth successive session, with stocks from banking and insurance sectors posting notable losses.



The Nikkei225 index ended down 154.95 points o 0.68 percent, at 22,539.50.



Tokai Carbon turned in a fine performance and gained about 15.3 percent. Showa Denko KK jumped nearly 12 percent.



Tokyo Dome added about 5 percent. Pioneer Corp., Comsys Holdings, Nippon Suisan Kaisha, Sumco Corp., Dainippon Screen Manufacturing, Yaskawa Electric Corp., Nippon Light Metal Holdings, Tokyo Electron and NEC also posted strong gains.



Among the prominent losers, KDDI Corp. declined 6.6 percent. Rakuten Inc., Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp, NTT Docomo, Tokyo Gas and Tosoh Corp. shed 4 to 5.5 percent.



Nippon Yusen, Credit Saison, Sumitomo Corp., Softbank Corp., Sojitz and Resona Holdings too declined sharply.



In the currency market, the yen was trading at 112.18 a dollar.



The closely watched Tankan survey from Bank of Japan showed that confidence among Japanese large manufacturers increased for the fifth straight quarter to an 11-year high at the end of 2017, as strong exports and rising corporate profits underpin activity.



The large manufacturers' sentiment index rose to 25 from 22 a quarter ago, according to the quarterly Tankan survey from Bank of Japan. This was the highest score since the end of 2006. At the same time, the large non-manufacturers' sentiment indicator held steady at 23 in the fourth quarter.



However, both big manufactures and non-manufacturers forecast conditions to weaken in the next quarter. The outlook index among manufacturers came in at 19 and that in non-manufacturing at 20.



Among other markets in the Asia-Pacific region, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Malaysia, Indonesia and Taiwan ended weak, with their benchmark indices losing between 0.4 and 0.9 percent. Markets in New Zealand and South Korea ended modestly higher.



In the Indian market, stocks rose on hectic buying after exit poll results indicated a win for the Bharatiya Janata Party in the recently conducted elections for Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh state assemblies.



On Wall Street, stocks ended lower on Thursday after an early move to the upside. While data showing an unexpected increase in retail sales and a drop in jobless claims lifted stocks early on in the session, uncertainty about the outlook for the Republican tax reform plan after Senator Marco Rubio, R-Fla., indicated his opposition to the legislation currently being negotiated, dragged down the market from higher levels.



The Dow hit a record intraday high, but eventually ended down 76.77 points or 0.3 percent at 24,508.66. The Nasdaq fell 19.27 points or 0.3 percent to 6,856.53 and the S&P 500 slid 10.83 points or 0.4 percent to 2,652.01.



Major European markets too ended on a negative note yesterday. While the German DAX Index dropped by 0.4 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the French CAC 40 Index slumped by 0.7 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively.



