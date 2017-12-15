PharmaVentures Capital Limited Advises Biosceptre International Limited, a Clinical Stage Oncology Company, on its Series A Private Placement by Tuspark S&T

OXFORD, England, December 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

PharmaVentures Capital Limited is pleased to announce that it acted as adviserto Biosceptre International Limited ("Biosceptre") for the successful Series A private placement from the Chinese conglomerate Tuspark Science & Technology Service Group (Tuspark) through its investment vehicle, Bluesky Partnership II L.P. As Tuspark's first major overseas investment into biotech, this represents a strong belief in the Biosceptre team and the potential transformative effects their therapies may bring to cancer patients.

Biosceptre's therapies are focused upon a novel cancer target, nfP2X 7 , that is completely absent in healthy tissue, but present on tumour tissue in the majority of cancers, including lung, breast, colorectal and prostate. For more information on Biosceptre's therapies see http://www.biosceptre.com/pipeline/.

This first institutional raise will allow Biosceptre to advance its three oncology clinical assets which are BIL010t, a polyclonal antibody ointment for the topical treatment of non-melanoma skin cancers, BIL06v, a peptide protein conjugate and BIL03s, fully human domain monoclonal, both for systemic uses targeting solid and blood cancers. Clinical trials are being planned in Australia, UK and EU.

Fintan Walton, Chairman and Chief Executive of PharmaVentures, said:"This investment by the Chinese company Tuspark S&T in Biosceptre represents a significant landmark for both the UK Biotechnology sector and PharmaVentures Capital Limited."

Adrian Dawkes, Managing Director at PharmaVentures, added; "As a long-standing client, PharmaVentures is pleased to have advised Biosceptre on this transaction. We are delighted to have been able to leverage our relationships in China to secure this investment for the company."

For the past 25 years, PharmaVentures has acted as an advisor to over 700 global pharmaceutical and biotechnology clients in transactions; many covering licensing, mergers, acquisitions, divestments and joint venture activities for companies.

About Biosceptre International

Biosceptre is a Cambridge, UK headquartered biotechnology company focused on developing next generation cancer treatments targeting nfP2X 7 , an oncology target with exquisite specificity.

Sir Greg Winter, Founder of Domantis and Cambridge Antibody Technologies, is the Acting Chairman of the Biosceptre Board of Directors and he also chairs the company's Science Advisory Board.

Biosceptre's clinical programs include systemic antibody-based therapeutics and vaccines, intended to treat a significant range of cancer types. With one successful Phase I trial completed, Biosceptre will be progressing a number of clinical trials across a range of cancer indications. These trials will seek to further advance the establishment of nfP2X 7 as a new and important target for the successful treatment of a range of human cancers.

About Tus-Holdings

Tus-Holdings is a large integrated enterprise established in reliance on Tsinghua University. It takes full responsibility for developing, constructing, operating and managing the Tsinghua University Science Park, and is one of the first National Demonstration Enterprises in modern service industry. It is the controlling shareholder of over 500 listed & non-listed enterprises, and the total assets under its management have exceeded GBP 15 billion. Tus-S&T Service Group is the equity investment platform of Tus-Holdings, who directly lead this cooperation.

About PharmaVentures

PharmaVentures is a premier transaction advisory firm; a world leader in partnering, pharma M&A deals and strategic alliances.

An unrivalled bank of specialist experience, deal analytics and network of contacts among innovators and large pharma makes PharmaVentures uniquely placed to support healthcare businesses in all aspects of deal making and strategic planning. PharmaVentures is well known for its deep insight into deal structures and its success for generating partnering interest.

PharmaVentures Capital Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of PharmaVentures Limited. All regulated activities are delivered through PharmaVentures Capital Limited, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (741356). Pharma Ventures Capital Limited undertakes regulated activities for and on behalf of professional clients only as defined in the FCA handbook COBS 3.5.

