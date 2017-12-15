London stocks were little changed in early trade on Friday amid worries about the passing of the US tax bill and as investors eyed the next phase of the Brexit saga. At 0830 GMT, the FTSE 100 was steady at 7,446.70, while the pound was down 0.1% against the euro at 1.1397 and flat versus the dollar 1.3431, with EU leaders expected to formally agree to start the next phase of Brexit negotiations later in the day. Spreadex analyst Connor Campbell said: "While the fact that it is almost a given at ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...