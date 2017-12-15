Real estate investment trust Tritax Big Box has agreed terms to extend the maturity on its existing loan facility with Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale. The £50.87m facility is secured on the Ocado distribution warehouse at Erith and has been extended from July 2023 to July 2025, which further extends the company's weighted average debt maturity. Tritax said the margin payable on the facility will remain unchanged. At 0805 GMT, the shares were up 0.1% to 145p. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...