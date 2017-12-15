BGEO Group announced on Friday that its utility and energy subsidiary, Georgia Global Utilities, has begun construction of Bodorna hydro power plant near Bodorna reservoir. The FTSE 250 company said the reservoir was an "integral part" of its water utility infrastructure, located 55 kilometers away from Tbilisi. It said he 2.5MW plant will have an average annual electricity production capacity of 15 million KW hours, and will be primarily used for GGU's internal consumption, with the excess ...

